Food Safety Enforcement team inspects food business premises at Buniyadabad

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 12:As a part of surprise inspections, that are being carried out by the District Food Safety Office, South Andaman a team of Food Safety Officials inspected an illegal meat house at Buniyadabad on 11/05/2017 at 1400 hrs. During inspection it was found the premise is structurally unfit and the procedures carried in an unhygienic manner and many more violations with respect to Part IV of schedule 4 of Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011 were observed during inspection. The Food Business Operator was also engaged selling a meat product without a valid license under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The premise was immediately closed down in the interest to public health till further order by the Food Safety Officials and thereafter the premise was sealed by the Executive Magistrate.

All the Food Business Operators engaged in similar business of manufacture, processing, storing and selling of meat and meat products are hereby advised to obtain a food license for the same issued from the District Food Safety Office, South Andaman immediately.