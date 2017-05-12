All India Radio empanels News Readers-Cum-Translator

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 12: All India Radio requires the services of the talented individuals who are dedicated to achieving excellence and being part of AIR’s news expansion programme.

Applications from the suitable candidates are invited to take up the positions of Hindi News Reader-cum-Translators on assignment basis. For the post of Hindi News Reader-cum-Translator, the candidates should be graduates in any subject with good proficiency in both Hindi and English, besides having voice of good quality suitable for broadcast. The age limit is 21 to 50 yrs.

The All India Radio will select the candidates for empanelments as Hindi News Reader-cum-Translator through the process of written test, voice test and personal interview. These tests will be designated to assess their professional competence as well as the knowledge of the languages concerned.

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs. 300/- through demand draft drawn in favour of Station Director, All India Radio, Port Blair. The fee for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC Category is Rs. 225/-

Interested persons may get the application forms available free of cost at All India Radio Station. The last date for receipt of applications is 31.05.2017.