News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 12: All the tourists, tour operators and other stake holders of tourism sector have been informed that Jolly Buoy Island under Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park will close for tourists from 16/05/2017 onwards due to onset of monsoon and prevailing weather condition. During the said period Red Skin Island will be opened for visitors under Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park. This is issued in the public interest.