Port Blair, May 12: Mega Bollywood Night which was supposed to be held on 13th of May 2017 at ITF Ground from 06:00 pm onwards with Bollywood singer and dancers. But now because of some technical reason and bad weather condition the program is now cancelled. The entire ‘da Event HouZe’ team request all general public to kindly cooperate on this matter.