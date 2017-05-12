PBMC felicitates Martial Arts winners

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 12:The Port Blair Municipal Council have felicitated the players who bagged Gold medal in the 5th Asian Sqay Martial arts championship held at Thailand during April 2017. At a simple function held in the conference hall of the Council, Shri B. Eswar Rao, Chairperson PBMC welcomed the Hon’ble Member of Parliament, players, coach Shri Selvam, Sr.Vice Chairperson, Jr. Vice Chairperson, councilors and officers of the Council. Shri B.Eswar Rao exhorted the efforts of the players who have brought laurels not only for the Islands but also for the Country. As a token of appreciation an amount of Rs. 5000/- was handed over to two players vizMs. Saniya Subash and Mr U. Bharathi. Later on the Hon’ble MP greeted the coach Mr.M.D.Selvam and the players who were the part of the Indian team who have fetch grandeur for the Country. He further avowed that in the history of A & NIslands it is the first time that a martial art player won gold medals and it is an outstanding performance by these players. The Hon’ble MP assured that during July 2017 he will take the player’s alongwith the Coach to Delhi to meet the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. Moreover, he said that martial art classes must be started in the schools/colleges to keep the students fit and healthy, as now a days our younger generations are whirling towards alcoholism, drugs etc. If such classes are started in educational institution the bad habits of the youths can be tend towards a healthy life.

Speaking on the occasion the coach Mr.M.D.Selvam concise about the event which was organized by sqay federation of Thailand affiliated with sqay organization of Asia and International Council of sqay was held from 19t April to 21st April 2017, Ms. Saniya Subash, a student of NCS who won 2 gold medals in junior open weight category and areosqay and U. Bharathi from Model School won one gold medal in open weight category. Twelve countries participated in the competition in which team India won the Winner’s Trophy in the Championship. Thereafter, Shri B.Eswar Rao, Chairperson, PBMC who was also a student of Shri M. D. Selvam, has been honored with honorary Black Belt by Renshi M.D. Selvam, Founder, Chief Instructor & Technical Director, Sports Karate Do-Association, A & N Islands.