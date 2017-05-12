News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 12: Due to sudden emergency maintenance work, the 10 MW Hiring Power Plant will remain shut down from 8.30 am to 11.30 am on 14.5.2017. To cope up with the situation, a rotational load shedding for 45 minutes will be carried out at Port Blair and South Andaman areas on 14.5.2017 from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. The timing mentioned above is tentative and may vary subject to availability of power. All are requested to cooperate with the Electricity Department.