News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 14: Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President, Pradesh Congress Committee, A & N Islands and all leaders of congress party have deeply mourned the sad demise of Mrs Bela Singh, aged 66 years W/o late Jagat Singh R/o Aberdeen Bazaar, Port Blair who expired on 13/05/2017 and prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and to give strength to his bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.