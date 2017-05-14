DGP A&N Police inaugurates newly constructed PS Hut Bay

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 14: Shri. Rajesh Malik, Director General of Police A&N Islands has inaugurated the newly constructed building of Police Station Hut Bay on 12.05.2017. In the inaugural function, Shri RK Pandey, SP CID and Shri Atul Kumar Thakur, SP South Andaman were present. The Police station containing office space for SHO, 2nd officer, Office, Computer room, Lock up, Conference Hall, Recreation Hall, Dining Hall, Kitchen and Barracks for staff will help in proper functioning of Police and strengthening of coastal security