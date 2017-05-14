JNKP President raises issues related to minimum wages of DRMS/DRLs

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 14: The President, Jan Kranti Party Mr. K.Venkat Ram Babu has highlighted the issues faced by the all DRLs/DRMs of A&N islands to the Chief Secretary of A&N Islands related to minimum wages of the said mazdoors employed in different departments of A&N Administration.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary, A&N Islands Mr. K. Venkat Ram Babu said that all the Govt employees of A&N Administration are covered under the Central Govt Rules and are getting the pay as per the central scale. But it is an irony that the Daily rated laborers of A&N Islands are being given a different scale published as Minimum Wages by the Administration which is much less than the Central Scale of Minimum Wages.

“This is an Exploitation of the poor laborers and therefore we demand immediate amendment of the rules by issuing necessary orders to authorize all DRLs/DRMs of A&N islands to draw the Central Scale of Minimum Wages as published by Ministry of Labor And Employment, Govt of India, New Delhi from time to time on the same lines as of the Permanent Employees of the Administration,” he said in his letter.

In addition to the above, he also said that it has also been noticed that the DRLs/DRMs of Andaman & Nicobar Islands are not being paid minimum bonus as per the Bonus Act 1965 & Minimum Payment of Bonus Bill 2010, by their employees due to lack of enforcement of the Act by the Administration. He has further requested to take necessary action so that the poor labors are not exploited by the respective employees.