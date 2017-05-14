Naresh Chander Lal completes six months as Swachh Bharat Ambassador

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Y Naveen Kumar

Port Blair, May 14: Mr. Naresh Chander Lal, who has brought laurels for these islands innumerable times in past by winning various prestigious awards, most importantly, by getting Padma Shree Award, has completed six months as Swachh Bharat Ambassador of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Although Swachh Bharat mission was a completely new subject for Mr. Lal but he took his appointment as Swachh Bharat Ambassador as a challenge and worked tirelessly in past six months visiting dozens and dozens of schools, hospital premises and different wards of Municipal area and Panchayat.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha after completing six month as Swachh Bharat Ambassador, he said that he primary aim was to reach out to as many as children and hence he visited all possible schools and interacted with students.

“Children are our future and they are the best ambassador of Swachh Bharat and hence it is necessary to sensitize them and spread awareness about cleanliness among them. Hence I took written permission from Education Department and visited as many schools as possible in last six months and I received tremendous response from children,” Mr. Lal said.

He said that his second area of concern was health department, about which there were lots strong opinion among public. “I visited almost all possible health centres of South Andaman area and found that swachhata was missing in some area while in some places cleanliness was maintained well,” he said.

Mr. Lal expressed his gratitude to Lt. Governor & local administration for appointing him as Swachh Bharat Ambassador. He said it was his desire to see these islands clean and this opportunity gave him a golden opportunity to live his dream. He urged all people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to come forward to do their best to keep these Islands clean and make the dream of Swachh Bharat a reality.