Organizational election meeting held

Port Blair, May 14: Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu, MP, and Shri V.K. Arivazhagan appointed by the Chairman, Central Election Authority of All India Congress Committee as Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) and Assistant Pradesh Returning Officer (APRO) respectively for Andaman & Nicobar Island to conduct the Organizational Election 2017 convened an organizational election meeting with all leaders of Pradesh Congress Committee, District Congress Committee, Block Congress Committee, Unit Congress Committee of Andaman & Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee, PRI and Port Blair Municipal Council members belonging to Congress party and leaders of Frontal organizations of Congress party on 13th May, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Gandhi Bhavan, Port Blair to take necessary steps and to supervise the membership drive.

Welcoming the gathering Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, PCC President detailed the present position of the membership drive in A & N Islands and informed that the PRO & APRO are here to listen suggestions & objections, if any, in respect of the Membership drive and also to sort out further course of action for smooth conduct of Congress party organizational 2017. The PCC President then requested all leaders of Pradesh Congress Committee, District Congress Committee, Block Congress Committee, Unit Congress Committee of Andaman & Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee, all PRI & PBMC members belonging to Congress party and leaders of Frontal organizations of Congress party and party workers to offer their suggestions & objection in partyorganizational election process.

Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu, PRO in his address said that the party Organizational election will have to be completed by September 2017 and therefore the Central Election Authority of All India Congress Committee has fixed 15th May, 2017 as the last date for the Membership drive. He then elaborated the party organizational election 2017 Schedule for A&N Islands fixed by the AICC for the information of the gathering. The PRO then discussed the present political scenario in the country and highlighted the need for strengthening the Congress party for the future of the country as well these islands. Shri V.K. Arivazhagan, APRO has also addressed the meeting. He urged the party leaders and workers present in the meeting to enroll more and more members and also for free and fair organizational election.

The meeting concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Shri R.V. Reddy, President, South Andaman District Congress Committee.