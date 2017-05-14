When Referral Hospital Starts Referring

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, May 14: The lone hope of Islanders in case of ill health is GB Pant Hospital. People come from far flung islands to GBPH expecting not only good treatment but also free services.

Since the start of medical college, newer and advanced technologies have started. It has also brought many doctors over and above the previous ones.

Crores of hard earned taxpayers money is spent to give free services to all islanders. But of late it has been observed that many tests which could easily be done in GBPH considering its massive infrastructure, patients are sent to a particular private lab on some or the other pretext.

Routine blood tests like sugar, thyroid, liver function, biopsy and even sonography are referred outside.

Poor patients specially inter islanders, in a hurry to go back to their home, do as are told by the doctors not knowing that the same tests are freely done daily at GBPH.

It appears that tests are either outsourced by the administration or something fishy is taking place. In the meanwhile islanders, as expected are the mute spectators cum sufferers.