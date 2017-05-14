Short course on film making, applications invited

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 14: The Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in association with the Information & Publicity Division of Directorate of IP&T and the Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, will be organising a 20 days short courses on different aspects of film making.

The courses are aimed at exposing the Islanders, especially the students and teachers of the schools and colleges of A&N Islands, to the nuances of the film industry. This experience will help in growth of local film industry, and will also motivate local youth for taking up film making as a career. In long term, these training programmes will help A&N Administration in promoting the Islands as Film shooting destination.

The courses will be organised in JNRM from 8 am to 4 pm, from June 6, 25, without any holiday. The topics of the courses are as under:

Sl.

No. Name of the course Duration of the course Maximum No. of participant permissible Fees to be charged from each applicants

1 Foundation course in Digital Cinematography. 1 batch of 20 days 24 Nos. 10,000/-

2 Foundation courses in Acting. 1 batch of 20 days 24 Nos. 10,000/-

3 Foundation Course in Screenplay Writing. 1 batch of 20 days 24 Nos. 10,000/-

4 Film Orientation. 3 batches of 06 days each 50 Nos. 1500/-

The selection of participants will be done on first come first serve basis. The opportunity will also be open for the Govt. Departments for training their staffs and officers based on requirement of the departments on payment same as for other participants/applicants. Based on applications received, the number of batches to be conducted for each course will be decided. For application forms and more information about the courses, one may contact Shri SCN Prasad, Supervisor, Film Unit, Dte of IP&T, in person or over phone number 9474203104. The request for application forms can also be sent on the email id thedirectortourism@gmail.com.