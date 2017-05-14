South Andaman Police seizes banned tobacco

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 14: On 06.05.2017 a Police team of PS Havelock consisting SI Adi Murthy alongwith PC/2627 K. Gopi, PC/1874 Shabnam while on checking for illegal tobacco products at Havelock jetty, seized 30 packets of Zarda in the name “Baghban-69” (total weight- 01 Kg 350 gms) from the procession of Shri. Mafijul Khan S/o. Mastafa Khan 31 yrs. Hawker, Havelock No-2 and details were informed to food safety officer Shri. S. Santosh at Port Blair for further necessary action. The total cost of the seized items would be Rs. 15,000/- approx. The search was conducted under the supervision of SI K. Illangovan, SHO PS Havelock.

General public is requested to pass on information of any illegal activity noticed in the area in South Andaman District to 232100, 282405 and 9531856283.