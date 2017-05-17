Andaman first in the country to order deduction of PF of Merchant Navy Officers claims SCI

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Y Navin Kumar & Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, May 17: The Andaman & Nicobar Administration has created a history in the Country as it has become the first to order the Manning Agencies to deduct the Provident Fund of Merchant Navy Officers both coming under Contractual and Permanent.

Addressing a Press Conference at Bharthiya Majdoor Sangh Office at BJP Bhawan Middle Point at 10:00 am today, the General Secretary, Seafarers Confederation of India, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Mr Liju Thankachan said that after fighting with the Andaman Administration and Seamen Provident Fund Commissioner for more than one and a half year the SCI has now succeeded as the Andaman Administration and Seamen Provident Fund Commissioner has ordered all the manning agencies to deduct the PF of the Merchant Navy Officers both coming under Permanent and Contractual.

“As per the direction the PF of Merchant Navy Officers will be deducted since May 2015,” said Mr Liju Thankachan.

Mr Liju Thankachan further added that the Andaman Administration has also ordered the same to the Shipping Corporation of India but they have not started the PF deduction yet but very soon the Shipping Corporation of India will also start the deduction of PF of Merchant Navy Officers coming under them.

Further addressing the media, the General Secretary, BMS, Mr Ashok Kumar said that it’s a big achievement of Seafarers Confederation of India coming under BMS as after fighting for more than one and a half year they got success in this matter. “BMS and SCI will keep working hard in the future to look after the welfare of all the Merchant Navy Officers,” Mr Ashok said.