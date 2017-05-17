Commander Coast Guard Region (A&N) Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoran relinquishes Command

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 17: Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoran, President Tatrakshak Medal, Tatrakshak Medal is relinquishing Command of Coast Guard Region (A&N) to Inspector General KR Suresh, Tatrakshak Medal on 18th May 2017 after serving in A&N Region for almost two years. Under the dynamic leadership of IG KS Sheoran, Coast Guard organisation in A&N Islands has performed immensely well towards safety and security of Islanders, fishers and mariners. During his tenure, the Coast Guard ships and aircraft rescued 69 precious lives in SAR operations and evacuated 08 critical medical patients from remote islands.

IG Sheoran maintained his focus on Security of the Islands and worked in close coordination with A&N Administration and Andaman & Nicobar Command for creating robust Coastal Security mechanism. His efforts lead to accretion of 08 new ships in Coast Guard Fleet including first time basing of ships in Southern Group of Islands at Campbell Bay. His emphasis on surveillance and security patrols resulted in reduced poaching activity in the region. The officer coordinated 04 major coastal Security exercises during his tenure for developing synergy between all the stake holders.

With an aim to integrate fisher’s community in maritime security, a total of 240 community interaction programmes were conducted by Coast Guard units throughout A&N Islands. These programmes were also used to educate fishermen on safe fishing practices and instil sense of security among them. To encourage participation for fishing community, medical camps were also conducted at remote areas/ islands.

The flag officer laid special emphasis on operational infrastructure in A&N region, which includes construction of jetties at Port Blair, Diglipur, Mayabunder and slipway at Port Blair. Fructification of all these projects is bound to give major fillip to Coast Guard operations in A&N region.

In his farewell address the Flag officer appreciated the overall development of the Coast Guard in the region and adviced CG personnel to stay focused towards the concerns and safety of the Islanders.

On transfer from Port Blair, Inspector General KS Sheoran, will assume charge as the Commander Coast Guard Region (North East) at Kolkata on 19 May 17.

A communiqué received from PRO Coast Guard. “Vyam Rakshamah – We Protect”.