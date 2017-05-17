DLTFC recommends 59 PMEGP projects under the aegis of A&NI KVIB and DIC

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 17 : The 61st meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee [DLTFC] pertaining to A&NI KVIB alongwith the DLTFC for DIC was held on 17th May 2017 [Wednesday] at 1130 hrs at District Office, Port Blair under the chairmanship of Shri Mahesh Kumar Gupta, DANICS, Additional District Magistrate, South Andaman District for processing of the loan applications received from South Andaman District under PMEGP scheme of KVIC. Shri Ajit Anand, Director of Industries, Shri Goutam Mondal, General Manager, DIC, Shri P.K.Ummer Farooq, Lead District Manager, Lead Bank Office, SBI, Shri Manoj Kumar, Chief Manager [Cr.], Regional Office, SBI, Shri M.K.Anjanaiah, Dy. Director [I/c], MSME-DI, Shri Arun Srivastava, HoD [Electrical], DBRAIT, representatives from A&N State Co-operative Bank, Syndicate Bank, NYKS, Ms. Sima Sarkar, Pramukh, Panchayat Simiti, Little Andaman, Shri Alok Mridha, Member, Panchayat Samiti, Havelock, Ms. Mary Pushpa, Pradhan, Gram Panchayat, Shoal Bay, were the other members present during the meeting. Altogether, the loan cases of 65 beneficiaries were placed before the DLTFC out of which 59 loan proposals [35 cases sponsored by KVIB and 24 cases by DIC] duly involving of an amount of Rs. 280.04 lakh as total project cost were recommended for consideration of finance under PMEGP scheme during the current financial year 2017-18. Some of the projects which were recommended during the DLTFC meetings are Mfg. of Coconut Shell Handicrafts, Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Aluminium Fabrication, Pickup Van, Passenger and Cargo Auto Rickshaw, Readymade Garment Shop, Grocery Shop, General Sales Outlet and Mfg. of Hollow Blocks Mfg., E-Rickhsaw, Restaurant etc. All these 59 loan proposals will now be forwarded online to the concerned bank branches of Commercial as well as A&N State Co-operative Banks through Lead Bank Office, SBI, Port Blair for consideration of finance under the captioned scheme during the current financial year 2017-18.