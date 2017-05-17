Fisherman Warning

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 17: Under the influence of moderate to strong Southwest monsoon current over South Andaman sea and most parts of North Andaman sea, strong Southwest to Westerly wind speed between 25 and 35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph and generally rough seas likely along and off Andaman & Nicobar coasts. Fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea. The general public is advised to take precautionary and in case of any emergency contact in the following phone numbers of the State Control Room, District Control Room and Emergency Operation Centres.