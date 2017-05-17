Islander sets a World Book Record by 500 Motorbikes running over his stomach

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 17: Shri. O. Bashir, Pradhan, Gram Panchayat Mannarghat has honoured to Shri. T. Jaya Ram R/o Mannarghat for having achieved Black Belt in Martial Art (Kung fu) and to make 500 Bikes crossed over his stomach in double riding mode, taking over 16 minutes and 14 seconds to complete this extra ordinary feat thus recording his name in, “Wonder Book of Records International, as world record”. He is the first person from Andaman & Nicobar Islands to achieve this feat as world record holder.