PBMC’s Sensitization programme on waste segregation at source level conducted

Port Blair, May 17: Environment Day is to be observed on 5th June, 2017 by the major cities of the country. As per the directives received from the MoUD, Municipal Council organized sensitization programme for ward no. 1,2,3 & 8 at community Hall, Anarkali on 15th may 2017 on various innovative measures initiated by PBMC to enlighten solid waste management procedure as per existing rules among the citizens. The main objectives of the awareness programme was to promote inculcate the habit of waste segregation at source level into two major categories viz. Dry Waste & Wet Waste.

The Programme was accompanied by the Public Health Sanitation Chairperson, PBMC and concerned Ward Councilors, Senior Officials of Sanitation Division, Sanitary workers, residents and other stake holders.

Small and Large shopkeepers/establishment also participated in the programme and expressed their views on door to door collection of segregation waste. Response of the participants was very positive and encouraging.

Another programme was organized on 16th May 2017 for benefitting the citizens of ward no. 4 & 5 at Dr. Ambedkar Auditorium of PBMC. A large No. of people attended the function. The programme was graced by the Chairperson, PBMC, senior Officials of Sanitation Division, Sanitary Workers, residents and other stake holders effort were made to shift the attitude of the residents towards the improved system of solid waste segregation at source by creating awareness among the ward residents, shop keepers and other stake holders.

Shri. Vijay Kumar Sr. Sanitary Inspector was the resource person in all the demonstration. He also briefed about the PBMC’s Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws-2017 Shri. Eshwar Rao Chairperson, PBMC and Shri. Vijay Prasad Tiwari, Sanitary Officer, PBMC urged the gathering to support the council to achieve the objective of the “World Environment Day” and also to follow the SWM bye-laws published. They also get urged the people to take active participation and provide constant support in SWM system. At the end of the program the Sanitary Workers and supervisory staff of PBMC has been given introductory training.