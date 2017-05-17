Rich tributes paid to great Andamanese CS leads Islanders in paying tributes to the brave fighters

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 17: The Chief Secretary, A & N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar led the Islanders in paying tributes to the Great Andamanese, who laid down their lives while fighting against the oppressive and retaliatory policy of the British regime during the battle fought in the year 1859. At a solemn function held at the Memorial of the ‘Battle of Aberdeen’, Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex here this morning, the Chief Secretary laid wreath and paid tribute to the brave aborigines of the Islands.

Two Great Andamanese tribes, Ms. Range, daughter of the Queen of Great Andamanese, Strait Islands, Ms. Surmai and another person, Shri Olake, represented the Great Andamanese community in paying floral tribute to the brave fighters. The Adhyaksh Zila Parishad, Shri Jaydeep Kumar Dey, eminent citizens including Shri H N Arora, Capt. Mahajan, senior officers of the Administration and general public also paid floral tribute at the Memorial on the occasion.