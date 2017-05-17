Two days skill development training programme on food processing held at Radhanagar Gram Panchayat, Diglipur

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, May 17: Two days training Programme on skill development training on food processing is commenced at Panchayat Hall of Gram panchayat Radhanagar, Diglipur on 17th May, 2017 at 10:00 AM. The programme is organized by Industries Training Centre, Diglipur (an Extension Centre of Directorate of Industries, Port Blair, A&N Administration) Altogether Twenty (20) Nos. of local unemployed youths (mostly women) of Radhanagar village participated first day training. Shri. Swapan Kumar Mallick, Industries Promotion Officer (I/c) welcomed the gathering and briefed about the programme.

Pradhan Gram panchayat Radhanagar, Shri Bhaskar Mazumder addressing the participants said, such training programmes should be organized time to time to enhance skills of unemployed so that they themselves can establish their own food processing unit and up lift their life.