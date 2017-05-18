Huge Gap between ANC and Public: Change of PRO in ANC and Coast Guard; Media kept in Dark

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 18: Once upon a time the PRO wings of ANC and Coast Guard used to be the best in Andaman and Nicobar Islands but over the year these PRO wings have become too lethargic and self centered.

Today these PRO wings are limited to sending a few limited press releases to media houses that too via email, authenticity of which are not known to anyone.

Situation is so bad that media units are not even intimated about change of Public Relations Officers, because of which there is a clear cut distance between the public and ANC.

Earlier there were examples of some efficient PROs who were given farewell by local media units, sadly today PROs prefer to remain behind curtain all the time and perhaps this is the reason why the gap between general public and ANC is wider now.