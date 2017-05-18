Inspector General KR Suresh Assumes Charge of Coast Guard in A&N Region

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 18: Inspector General KR Suresh, Tatrakshak Medal took over reigns of Coast Guard Region (A&N) as 23rd CG Commander today.

IG KR Suresh is 1987 Jan batch Coast Guard officer having a vast experience of various Operational and Staff appointments during his 30 years of illustrious career.

The Flag Officer has commanded various classes of Coast Guard Ships viz. Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Sagar’, Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Varuna’, Fast Patrol Vessel ‘Annie Besant’ and Inshore Fast Patrol Vessel ‘Kittur Chennamma’.

His important Command appointments ashore include the Coast Guard Commander Karnataka and Commanding Officer ICGS Mandapam. The other key staff appointments of the Flag Officer include Principal Director (Operations) at Coast Guard Headquarters New Delhi, Officer-in-Charge Bureau of Naviks at Mumbai and Chief Staff Officer (Pers & Admin) at Regional Headquarters(East).

“IG KR Suresh is a specialist in communication and alumni of prestigious National Defence College New Delhi, College of Naval Warfare and Defence Services Staff College Wellington. He is recipient of prestigious Tatrakshak Medal and DGICG Commendation for meritorious services,” Commandant Dalip Singh, Public Relations Officer, Coast Guard Region (A&N) informed media.

On assuming Command of Coast Guard Region A&N, IG KR Suresh has iterated that his priority will be to work in tandem with utmost synergy and comradeship alongwith A&N Command to strengthen coastal security mechanism and safety of fishermen at sea.

He emphasized towards further strengthening of operational infrastructure and augmentation of assets for expanding sphere of operations by Coast Guard.

He has told Coast Guard personnel in the region to work in close coordination with Administration, Police, fisheries and other government agencies for strengthening Coastal Security mechanism.