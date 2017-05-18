LG condoles unfortunate demise of Shri Anil Madhav Dave, Union Minister

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 18: Lt Governor, Prof Jagdish Mukhi has condoled the unfortunate demise of Shri Anil Madhav Dave, Hon’ble Minister of State, Independent Charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Govt. of India. He was a devoted public servant and one of most respected political personality and statesmen of the country.

Shri Dave was born on 6 July 1956 in the city of Badnagar, in Madhya Pradesh and was a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha since 2009. He was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) Independent Charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Central Government on 5 July 2016. With his passing away, the country has lost a distinguished parliamentarian, seasoned politician and a charismatic leader.