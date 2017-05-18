M.P Expressed Gratitude to Minister HRD /Chairman KVS for Releasing Special Quota for Admision in Kendra Vidyalaya

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 08: “Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, the Member of Parliament expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Prakash Javedkar, the Minister of Human Resource Development who also Chairman, Kendriya Vidyalay Sanghatan for his incredible action to create the history in releasing extra quota of 10 seats for admission in Kendra Vidyalay, Port Blair under the special dispensation for the academic session 2017-18 in addition to the normal quota of 10 seats of every year.

In every year upto the academic session 2016-17, the quotas of 10 seats available to Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, the M.P for admission in Kendra Vidyalay are being distributed amongst aspiring students belonging to poor family of the Territory.

Since the quota10 seats were insufficient to meet the requirement, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, M.P. has sent a request letter to the Ministry of HRD seeking additional quota under the special dispensation for the UT of A & N Islands.

Consequent upon that the Minister, HRD/ Chairman, KVS has considered the facts and released additional 10 seats for aspiring students of this territory. According to which, total 13 students have been considered for admission in Kendra Vidyaly No. I and 7 students in Kendra Vidyalay No.II for the academic session 2017-18.”