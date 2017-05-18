Recovery of 1Kg ganja by N&M Andaman District Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Trinath

Billiground, May 18: Nearly one kg of Ganja has been seized by a police team of PS Billiground from Betapur Sub Post-office.

The Ganja has been seized based on information received from the Post master of the Betapur Sub Post Office.

When the Post master noticed a suspicious parcel received in the name of Shri Rajesh Das R/o Shantipur village. But postal department found there is no one with such name in Shantipur Village.

Meanwhile, one person Mr. S.C. Mazumder reached the Post Office and claimed the parcel.

Noticing something fishy the matter was immediately reported to the PS Billiground.

The Police team on information reached the spot and immediately took the custody of the parcel and was later opened in front of the Magistrate. After opening it was found that the parcel contains Ganja. Following this Mr. S.C. Mazumder was also arrested. Further investigation is on.