Speeding Car hits another Car at Sippighat

Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, May 18: A speeding Car today hit another Car at Sippighat near Joda Kalan. The Drivers of both the car suffered minor injuries in the accident.

As per reports, the driver of the Car that was coming towards Sippighat was in high speed because of which he lost the control over the car.

The car reportedly titled to the right resulting into crashing another car that was on the way towards Bhathubasthi.

On information a team of Tylerabad Police reached the spot and rushed the drivers to the nearby hospital. It is learnt that the Tylerabad Police has also registered a case in this regard.