Training prog on community policing and gender sensitization held

Port Blair, May 18: The Police Training School, Prothrapur, A&N Islands has organized 03 day’s course on “Community Policing and Gender Sensitization” from 11.05.2017 for in-service Police personnel from the rank of constable to Sub-Inspectors under the overall supervision of Smt. Geeta Rani Verma, Principal, PTS. The main objective of the course is to bridge better relation between the police and public. During the training programme well experienced faculty members, Shri. Nishant Gupta, DANIPS, SDPO(S/A),Shri K. Venkatesan, Asstt. Professor JNRM, College, Port Blair and Shri T. Sebasteen, Rtd. Dy. SP, A&N Police including the faculty members of PTS Prothrapur were delivered valuable lectures on different topics like Community Policing and its importance, Objectives and benefits of Community Policing, role/duties & responsibilities of Police Officers, how to improve Police-Public relation through community Policing and crime prevention through community policing and Gender Sensitization-Gender equality & need of the hour etc. Altogether, 20 Police Personnel from various Police Stations/Units had participated in the course. The course was coordinated by SI D.K Seal & SI Abdul Manaf, PTS, Prothrapur under the supervision of Vice Principal, PTS.