Two days course on Right to Information Act 2005

Port Blair, May 18: The Police Training School, Prothrapur, A&N Islands has organized 02 day’s course on “Right to Information Act 2005” from 16.05.2017 for in-service Police personnel from the rank of constable to Sub-Inspectors under the overall supervision of Smt. Geeta Rani Verma, Principal, PTS. The main objective of the course is to make aware the provisions of Right to Information Act and to enhance the knowledge regarding the rules/provisions and latest verdicts/issues of RTI Act. During the training programme well experienced faculty members, Shri. T.N Krishnamoorthy, Deputy Chief Engineer, ALHW, Port Blair and Shri T. Sebasteen, Rtd. Dy. SP, A&N Police have delivered valuable lectures as guest lecturer on different topics like overview of RTI Act. 2005, salient features and Procedures for obtaining Information under RTI, Case studies on RTI in Andaman and Mock drill on RTI Application. Altogether 48 Police Personnel from various Police Stations/Units including 34 trainees of PTS, Prothrapur had participated in the course. The course was coordinated by SI D.K Seal & SI Abdul Manaf of PTS, Prothrapur under the supervision of Vice Principal, PTS.