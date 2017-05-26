Ebrahim Jadwet meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 26: Ebrahim Jadwet recently met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a fundraising event organised by the Liberal Party of Canada on 18th May at Sheraton Wall Centre Hotel, Vancouver.

In his brief interaction with the Prime Minister, Ebrahim lauded the efforts made by the Canadian government to promote multiculturalism, and also invited Mr. Trudeau to visit the Andaman Nicobar Islands. This was his first meeting with him since he took over the charge of Prime Minister, earlier Ebrahim had the opportunity to meet him in various occasions.

Addressing a gathering of over 200 people, Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated the local party unit for signing more than 7000 new members. The audience consisted of various community leaders and young professionals.

Justin Trudeau is one of the most popular world leader with over 4.6 million Facebook followers. He is the son of Late Pierre Trudeau, who was the Prime Minister of Canada for over 15 years.