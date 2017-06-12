Child rescued from difficult circumstances by kind teacher, scores 9.8 CGPA in class X

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, June 12: A Child of Little Andaman who was under very difficult circumstances some months ago and was later rescued by a kind hearted teacher, has performed extremely well in Class X.

As per details the child was made to work as an unpaid child labour by a landlord of Little Andaman. Mukul Aaholiya, the child was left behind by poor parents at Little Andaman a few years back.

Mukul Aaholiya, the X Standard student of GSSS VK Pur scored 9.8 CGPA or Cumulative Grade Points Average and is also said to be the topper of the Little Andaman of Class X, setting an example of courage and determination towards his study.

Sources said that the parent of the Child left to Kolkata due to some medical illness and left their child with the landlord. Sources also said that the parents of the child took some loan from the landlord following which the landlord used to make their child work after school hours, for which the child was unable to study.

However, this was noticed by a teacher of the School Mr Subinoy Dey and after the teacher’s proper counselling he came to know about the issues of the child following which he took all possible steps and reported the matter to the Police, UTCPCR, Education Department etc. and with the support of the UTCPCR the teacher finally managed to rescue the child.

The best part was that the teacher Mr Subinoy Dey going out of the way kept the child under his custody and only because of this the child could focus on studies and scored good marks.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha today, the child, Master Mukul Aaholiya said that he was made to work where he was staying earlier but his teacher rescued him from there. “Just because of the support of my teacher and other teachers of the school I have managed to score 9.8 CGPA,” Master Mukul said.

“I will take Science Stream for my Senior Secondary Education and one day I will definitely prove myself,” Master Mukul said.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, Mr Subinoy Dey, the teacher who rescued the child said that he got tremendous support from the Education Department as well as from the UTCPCR member Mrs Rubina Siddique to rescue the child from difficult circumstances. “I tried to give all possible support from my side to the child and he has now made me proud,” said Mr Subinoy Dey.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, Mrs Rubina Siddique said that this a lesson for others and one must learn from both the student and the teacher. “The Education Department must be proud that they are having such an exceptional teacher with them. UTCPCR only activated the childline and did some phone calls during the time when the child was in difficult circumstances but going out of the way taking the custody of the child and the child doing so well in his exams is something really appreciable,” Mrs Rubina said.