Andaman Sheekha

DJ Venkatesh Diglipur, Feb 05: Former Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Banks employee Mr. Nirmal Halder, when donated his land to the administration for free in order to help the society, might have never thought that the land will be lying unused for years. The 31 Lakh Rupees fish market building, constructed on the said land (at Ward No 5 at Subhashgram) by the Panchayat Samiti of … Read Full Article