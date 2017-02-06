DJ Venkatesh Diglipur, Feb 05: Former Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Banks employee Mr. Nirmal Halder, when donated his land to the administration for free in order to help the society, might have never thought that the land will be lying unused for years. The 31 Lakh Rupees fish market building, constructed on the said land (at Ward No 5 at Subhashgram) by the Panchayat Samiti of … Read Full Article
Headlines
Illicit Liquor Trade; DC conducts raid following Complaints by women of School line area
Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Feb 05: The Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman, Mr Udit Prakash Rai today conducted a raid at various places of HUDCO Colony area and seized huge quantity of liquor following complaints from the women residing in the area. As per reports, this morning at around 11:30 am DC reached HUDCO colony area in a special vehicle. After reaching the spot he conducted a raid … Read Full Article
Recent News
Andaman Sheekha e-Paper
Stories
FAT TO FIT; MYTHS AND FACTS
Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article
PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON
Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article
GOOD HEALTH; A TRIAD OF ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH
DR. SUDIP CHAKRABORTY ( MD Medicine) With increasing awareness about health, people are following various forms of exercise depending upon the prevailing fad. Pilates, zumba, functional exercise etc are all clamouring to get our attention. Of course each type … Read Full Article