Andaman Sheekha

Navin Kumar Port Blair, Feb 03: The Snake Squad of Forest Department under the leadership of Deputy Ranger, Mr Manjit Singh also known as Snake Man of Andaman and Nicobar Islands released three King Cobra Snakes and one Rat Snake at Madhuban Jungle this afternoon. As per reports, Snake Man Manjit Singh and his team rescued all the four Snakes from different parts of the city and today all snakes … Read Full Article