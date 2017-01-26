Andaman Sheekha

Port Blair, Jan 25: The Relay Hunger Strike in front of the office of the Chief Engineer, APWD at Port Blair and in front of the offices of APWD at various outstations has been called off today evening following the discussion the leaders of Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh (ASNVMS), affiliated to CITU, had with Mr. Anindo Majumdar, Chief Secretary, A & N Administration today … Read Full Article