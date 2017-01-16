Andaman Sheekha

Y Navin Kumar Port Blair, Jan 15: Six fishermen, who went missing from Andaman after Cyclone Vardah and were later reported safe from Sri Lanka, have finally returned Andaman safely. All six fishermen had gone out for fishing on 29 November 2016 from Port Blair and after fishing in Andaman Sea for nearly five days, their boat suffered engine failure because of Cyclone Vardah. According to these … Read Full Article