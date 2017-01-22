Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

More Support for Jallikattu: Andaman Tamizhar Sangam to organise rally at Port Blair

Exploitation of Merchant Navy Officers; SCI seeks Justice

PBMC waives off charges for Mortuary Vans

Staff Correspondent Port Blair, Jan 20: The protests against the ban on jallikattu is getting huge support in Andaman too as the Andaman Tamizhar Sangam is all set to organize a rally to extend their support for the sport and the people who are organizing a protest in this regard. “We will organize a rally, which will start from Tamizhar Sangam and pass through Gandhi Statue of Mohanpura, Clock … Read Full Article

Exploitation of Merchant Navy Officers; SCI seeks Justice

Staff Correspondent Port Blair, Jan 20: The Seafarers Confederation of India (SCI) has once again requested the Member of Parliament, Bishnu Pada Ray to take the matter of engaging Merchant Navy Officers in ships of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, directly on direct contract. In a letter addressed to the MP the General Secretary of Seafarers Confederation of India, Mr. Liju Thankachan added that … Read Full Article

Stories

FAT TO FIT; MYTHS AND FACTS

Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article

PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON

Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article

