Andaman Sheekha

Fuming over Administration’s failure, fishermen of Diglipur to start own fish market

Illicit Liquor Trade; DC conducts raid following Complaints by women of School line area

Largest Haul of Banned Tobacco Products by CCS & CID Units

Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Feb 05: The Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman, Mr Udit Prakash Rai today conducted a raid at various places of HUDCO Colony area and seized huge quantity of liquor following complaints from the women residing in the area. As per reports, this morning at around 11:30 am DC reached HUDCO colony area in a special vehicle. After reaching the spot he conducted a raid … Read Full Article

FAT TO FIT; MYTHS AND FACTS

Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article

PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON

Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article

