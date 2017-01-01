Port Blair, Dec.30: An event of great significance in the history of A&N Islands and the Indian freedom struggle was scripted on the 30th of December 1943, when Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the National Tri-Colour for the first time on Indian soil, at Gymkhana ground, Port Blair, declaring Andaman & Nicobar Islands’ independent and named them ‘Shaheed, Swaraj Dweep Samooh’. The … Read Full Article
Car Nicobar Island to get two new RO Plants soon
Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Dec 30: Here is a good news for residents of Car Nicobar. It has been learnt that soon two more RO Plants will be installed in the Car Nicobar Island to ease the problems of the residents, who are presently reeling under scarcity of treated drinking water. Highly placed sources in the Car Nicobar Island told Andaman Sheekha today that due to lack of assets and lack … Read Full Article
PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON
Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article
GOOD HEALTH; A TRIAD OF ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH
DR. SUDIP CHAKRABORTY ( MD Medicine) With increasing awareness about health, people are following various forms of exercise depending upon the prevailing fad. Pilates, zumba, functional exercise etc are all clamouring to get our attention. Of course each type … Read Full Article
TRAI endeavor to assess service quality of internet service providers; launches MySpeed app
By Debkumar Bhadra, Shore Point, Bambooflat A recent news item in local dailies took the islanders by surprise which read Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Andaman & Nicobar Circle has been awarded the Best Performer's award by the Government. … Read Full Article