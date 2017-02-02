Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Father of Catholic Church dies in an accident

Ross & Smith Islands of Diglipur to remain close on 07th February

Rice Beer Seized by Tylerabad Police Unit

Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Jan 31: A father of Catholic Church died in an accident this morning at 05:00pm. As per reports, Father Evans Maxim F Soares left from Dairyfarm to Phoneix Bay Jetty to drop some youths of Little Andaman. Sources said that at the main gate of Prerna Dweep, the father came out of the Car to open the gate but the father reportedly forgot to pull the hand brake of the … Read Full Article

LPG Truck tilts at Humphrygunj

Amit Hawaldar Port Blair, Jan 31: A LPG Truck of Consumer Cooperative Society tilted this morning damaging a Shiv Temple near Aniket Public School. According to reports, due to sudden steering failure the Truck Driver lost the control over the truck resulting into the accident. Fortunately, none of the LPG Cylinder blasted. However, nearly 250 LPG Cylinder in the truck were taken to a safe … Read Full Article

FAT TO FIT; MYTHS AND FACTS

Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article

PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON

Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article

