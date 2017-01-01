Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Dec 30: Here is a good news for residents of Car Nicobar. It has been learnt that soon two more RO Plants will be installed in the Car Nicobar Island to ease the problems of the residents, who are presently reeling under scarcity of treated drinking water. Highly placed sources in the Car Nicobar Island told Andaman Sheekha today that due to lack of assets and lack … Read Full Article