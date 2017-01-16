Andaman Sheekha

Cast away fishermen, drifted during Cyclone Vardah, return Andaman from Sri Lanka

Y Navin Kumar Port Blair, Jan 15: Six fishermen, who went missing from Andaman after Cyclone Vardah and were later reported safe from Sri Lanka, have finally returned Andaman safely. All six fishermen had gone out for fishing on 29 November 2016 from Port Blair and after fishing in Andaman Sea for nearly five days, their boat suffered engine failure because of Cyclone Vardah. According to these … Read Full Article

30-40 Candidates boycott LDC exam: LDC exam inside Birchgunj Military Station; Candidates allege total mismanagement

Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Jan 15: Thousands of Candidates, who appeared in the examination of Lower Divisional Clerk conducted by the Andaman Nicobar Command today alleged that the exam was totally a mismanagement of the Command. While most of the disappointed and highly harassed candidates appeared the exam silently without any protest nearly 30-40 candidates boycotted the exam alleging … Read Full Article

FAT TO FIT; MYTHS AND FACTS

Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article

PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON

Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article

