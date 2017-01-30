Andaman Sheekha

Port Blair, Jan 29: Dr Prem Kishen has been re-elected as the President of Local Born Association with a huge margin this evening. The Presidential Election of Local Born Association was held today at the Netaji Hall, Aberdeen Bazaar. A total of three candidates participated in the election namely Mr Firoz Khan, Dr Prem Kishen and Mr Rama Rao. According to reports, under the total delegates of … Read Full Article
DJ Venkatesh Diglipur, Jan 29: A motorcycle rider namely Sukhchand Das, 35 years was killed after colliding with a Tata Safari Jeep yesterday at Tal Bagan area of Diglipur. The reason behind the accident is not yet known. As per reports, the people present on the spot of the accident immediately rushed the Motorcyclist to the nearby Kishori Nagar PHC from where the Motorcyclist was referred to … Read Full Article
Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article
Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article
DR. SUDIP CHAKRABORTY ( MD Medicine) With increasing awareness about health, people are following various forms of exercise depending upon the prevailing fad. Pilates, zumba, functional exercise etc are all clamouring to get our attention. Of course each type … Read Full Article