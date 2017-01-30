Andaman Sheekha

DJ Venkatesh Diglipur, Jan 29: A motorcycle rider namely Sukhchand Das, 35 years was killed after colliding with a Tata Safari Jeep yesterday at Tal Bagan area of Diglipur. The reason behind the accident is not yet known. As per reports, the people present on the spot of the accident immediately rushed the Motorcyclist to the nearby Kishori Nagar PHC from where the Motorcyclist was referred to … Read Full Article