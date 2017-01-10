Andaman Sheekha

Sheekha Bureau Port Blair, Jan 09: The Writers International Network (Canada) today felicitated the renowned writer and former UN under Secretary General, Mr. Shashi Tharoor as well as Journalists, writers and prominent persons of these Islands. In a grand function organized this evening at TSG Grand Hotel the Member of Parliament of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, as a Chief … Read Full Article
Headlines
PCC to hold protest in front of DC office against Demonetization
Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Jan 09: The Pradesh Congress Committee, Andaman & Nicobar Islands will hold a protest on 17th January and ‘Thaali Bajao Protest’ by the Mahila Congress on 19th January in front of the District Commissioner Office, South Andaman against the step of demonetization taken by the Modi Government. Addressing a Press Conference at the Congress Office, Light House today, … Read Full Article
Recent News
Stories
Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article
PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON
Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article
GOOD HEALTH; A TRIAD OF ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH
DR. SUDIP CHAKRABORTY ( MD Medicine) With increasing awareness about health, people are following various forms of exercise depending upon the prevailing fad. Pilates, zumba, functional exercise etc are all clamouring to get our attention. Of course each type … Read Full Article