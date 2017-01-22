Staff Correspondent Port Blair, Jan 20: The protests against the ban on jallikattu is getting huge support in Andaman too as the Andaman Tamizhar Sangam is all set to organize a rally to extend their support for the sport and the people who are organizing a protest in this regard. “We will organize a rally, which will start from Tamizhar Sangam and pass through Gandhi Statue of Mohanpura, Clock … Read Full Article
Headlines
Exploitation of Merchant Navy Officers; SCI seeks Justice
Staff Correspondent Port Blair, Jan 20: The Seafarers Confederation of India (SCI) has once again requested the Member of Parliament, Bishnu Pada Ray to take the matter of engaging Merchant Navy Officers in ships of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, directly on direct contract. In a letter addressed to the MP the General Secretary of Seafarers Confederation of India, Mr. Liju Thankachan added that … Read Full Article
Recent News
Exploitation of Merchant Navy Officers; SCI seeks Justice
PBMC waives off charges for Mortuary Vans
Adjudication Officer imposes penalty to three violators of Food Safety Act
PBMC completes Bidding process
Pulse Immunization Programme to be conducted
Committee on identification of Diploma level courses meet on Jan 24
Birth anniversary of Netaji on Jan 23
Awareness program on the topic “Alcohol a social evil” by LEHREIN
Milk quality analyzing machine installed, consumer advised
Chairperson & Secretary PBMC inspects ward number 14 to 16
Power Suspension
Capacity Building Programme on Digital Payment”
Coast Guard Conducts Inter School Painting Competition
Andaman Sheekha e-Paper
Stories
FAT TO FIT; MYTHS AND FACTS
Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article
PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON
Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article
GOOD HEALTH; A TRIAD OF ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH
DR. SUDIP CHAKRABORTY ( MD Medicine) With increasing awareness about health, people are following various forms of exercise depending upon the prevailing fad. Pilates, zumba, functional exercise etc are all clamouring to get our attention. Of course each type … Read Full Article