Andaman Sheekha

Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Jan 31: A father of Catholic Church died in an accident this morning at 05:00pm. As per reports, Father Evans Maxim F Soares left from Dairyfarm to Phoneix Bay Jetty to drop some youths of Little Andaman. Sources said that at the main gate of Prerna Dweep, the father came out of the Car to open the gate but the father reportedly forgot to pull the hand brake of the … Read Full Article
LPG Truck tilts at Humphrygunj
Amit Hawaldar Port Blair, Jan 31: A LPG Truck of Consumer Cooperative Society tilted this morning damaging a Shiv Temple near Aniket Public School. According to reports, due to sudden steering failure the Truck Driver lost the control over the truck resulting into the accident. Fortunately, none of the LPG Cylinder blasted. However, nearly 250 LPG Cylinder in the truck were taken to a safe … Read Full Article
FAT TO FIT; MYTHS AND FACTS
Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article
PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON
Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article
GOOD HEALTH; A TRIAD OF ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH ENDURANCE, FLEXIBLITY AND STERENGTH
DR. SUDIP CHAKRABORTY ( MD Medicine) With increasing awareness about health, people are following various forms of exercise depending upon the prevailing fad. Pilates, zumba, functional exercise etc are all clamouring to get our attention. Of course each type … Read Full Article