Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Relay Hunger Strike by ASNVMS called off after meeting with Chief Secretary

Port Blair, Jan 25: The Relay Hunger Strike in front of the office of the Chief Engineer, APWD at Port Blair and in front of the offices of APWD at various outstations has been called off today evening following the discussion the leaders of Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh (ASNVMS), affiliated to CITU, had with Mr. Anindo Majumdar, Chief Secretary, A & N Administration today … Read Full Article

Port Blair, Jan 25: Quick response by Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) of Andaman & Nicobar Command averted major disaster today. According to detail at around 1.00 pm major fire erupted from a private cargo truck outside Delanipur Gate of HQ ANC Taking no time Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) Fire Tender reached the spot on time and controlled the fire. … Read Full Article

FAT TO FIT; MYTHS AND FACTS

Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article

PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON

Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article

