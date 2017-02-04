Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Guptapara residents cry foul over cancellation of Tender of a road

Snake Squad releases rescued Snakes at Madhuban Jungle

Chatham Police Unit seizes huge quantity of banned Tobacco Products

Sarthak Kanjilal & Rohan Lal Port Blair, Feb 03: A large number of People of Guptapara area have expressed their resentment over the cancellation of Tender of a road at Guptapara by Zilla Parishad from HR Roy House to Shyam Singh House via Forest Camp. As per the residents, the area never had a road and following public demand a tender was floated on June 30, 2016 for the work of the … Read Full Article

Snake Squad releases rescued Snakes at Madhuban Jungle

Navin Kumar Port Blair, Feb 03: The Snake Squad of Forest Department under the leadership of Deputy Ranger, Mr Manjit Singh also known as Snake Man of Andaman and Nicobar Islands released three King Cobra Snakes and one Rat Snake at Madhuban Jungle this afternoon. As per reports, Snake Man Manjit Singh and his team rescued all the four Snakes from different parts of the city and today all snakes … Read Full Article

FAT TO FIT; MYTHS AND FACTS

Dr Sudip Chakraborty MD( Medicine) How often have you found yourself cursing for that fat around your tummy despite following all the dieting tips your friends shell out? Inspite of being regular in walking or some other exercise ,still that desired body … Read Full Article

PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON

Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article

