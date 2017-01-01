Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Top Stories

73rd anniversary of First Flag Hoisting by Netaji befittingly celebrated: Lt. Governor hoists National Tri-Colour amidst large gathering

Car Nicobar Island to get two new RO Plants soon

Gamblers nabbed at Diglipur

Headlines

73rd anniversary of First Flag Hoisting by Netaji befittingly celebrated: Lt. Governor hoists National Tri-Colour amidst large gathering

Port Blair, Dec.30: An event of great significance in the history of A&N Islands and the Indian freedom struggle was scripted on the 30th of December 1943, when Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the National Tri-Colour for the first time on Indian soil, at Gymkhana ground, Port Blair, declaring Andaman & Nicobar Islands’ independent and named them ‘Shaheed, Swaraj Dweep Samooh’. The … Read Full Article

Car Nicobar Island to get two new RO Plants soon

Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Dec 30: Here is a good news for residents of Car Nicobar. It has been learnt that soon two more RO Plants will be installed in the Car Nicobar Island to ease the problems of the residents, who are presently reeling under scarcity of treated drinking water. Highly placed sources in the Car Nicobar Island told Andaman Sheekha today that due to lack of assets and lack … Read Full Article

Recent News

Andaman Sheekha e-Paper

Stories

PLACEBO; A DOCTORS MAIN WEAPON

Dr SUDIP CHAKRABORTY (MD Medicine) So what is placebo? It basically means ‘ I shall please’. But it is much more than that. Any doctor worth his salt will tell you the enormous role it plays in getting a patient satisfied after giving whatever treatment … Read Full Article

We use Cookies - By using this site or closing this you agree to our Cookies policy.
Accept Cookies
x