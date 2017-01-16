Andaman Sheekha

Y Navin Kumar Port Blair, Jan 15: Six fishermen, who went missing from Andaman after Cyclone Vardah and were later reported safe from Sri Lanka, have finally returned Andaman safely. All six fishermen had gone out for fishing on 29 November 2016 from Port Blair and after fishing in Andaman Sea for nearly five days, their boat suffered engine failure because of Cyclone Vardah. According to these … Read Full Article
30-40 Candidates boycott LDC exam: LDC exam inside Birchgunj Military Station; Candidates allege total mismanagement
Sarthak Kanjilal Port Blair, Jan 15: Thousands of Candidates, who appeared in the examination of Lower Divisional Clerk conducted by the Andaman Nicobar Command today alleged that the exam was totally a mismanagement of the Command. While most of the disappointed and highly harassed candidates appeared the exam silently without any protest nearly 30-40 candidates boycotted the exam alleging … Read Full Article
